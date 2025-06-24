Who is Jahnavi Dangeti, a 23-year-old space scientist from Andhra Pradesh, selected for the 2029 space mission?

Jahnavi Dangeti, a 23-year-old space enthusiast from the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, has been chosen as an astronaut candidate for the 2029 space mission of US-based private space research agency Titan Space Industries (TSI).

Advertisement

Her selection for the 2029 space flight is a testament to the rising contribution from the people of Indian origin to global space missions.

Also Read | Axiom mission 4 launch date: Shubhanshu Shukla set to take spaceflight tomorrow

“We can confirm that Jahnavi is selected as a member of our new ASCAN (astronaut candidate) cohort,” the TSI told The Hindu via email.

“Over the next three years, starting from 2026, I will undergo intensive astronaut training through Titan Space’s ASCAN programme, which includes flight simulation, spacecraft procedures, survival training, medical and psychological evolutions,” Jahnavi said on her Instagram page.

“The Titans Space Orbital flight will last five hours, offering a uniquely transformative environment for scientific research and human spaceflight advancement,” Jahnavi added.

The TSI’s space mission will be led by veteran National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Colonel (Retd.) William Mc. Arthur Jr. as the Chief Astronaut of the Titan's Space Mission.

Advertisement

In a post on social media platform X, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, said: “Congratulations to Dangeti Jahnavi from Palakollu, West Godavari, on being selected as an astronaut and becoming the first Indian to complete NASA’s International Air & Space Programme.”

“Her success is a beacon of hope and ambition for young Indians everywhere. She will soon embark on a groundbreaking mission to Titan’s orbital port space station. A proud moment for all of us,” Kinjarapu added.

Who is Jahnavi Dangeti? Jahnavi completed her schooling in her hometown, Godavari district. Then, she joined Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab to pursue a Bachelor's in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Her parents, Padmasri and Srinivas, live in Kuwait.

Advertisement

In 2022, Jahnavi became the youngest foreign Analogue Astronaut and the first Indian from the Analogue Astronaut Training Centre (AATC) Kraków in southern Poland.

Jahnavi’s scientific achievements include working in the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a program sponsored by NASA and other international agencies.

She also worked on an asteroid discovery programme through the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii, using real-time astronomical data.