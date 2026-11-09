Who is Neela Nataraj? IIT Bombay professor earns prestigious global recognition for mathematics research

Prof. Neela Nataraj, Professor in the Department of Mathematics at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, has earned a prestigious international recognition after being elected a Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) for the advancement of science in developing countries.

The recognition honours her outstanding contributions to numerical analysis, finite element methods and applied mathematics, along with her work in promoting scientific research in developing countries.

IIT Bombay announced her election on social media platform X, describing her as a leading researcher whose work has contributed to the advancement of mathematical sciences and scientific computing.

Nataraj's election to TWAS adds to a distinguished list of academic honours and fellowships she has received over the years, including recognition from India's leading scientific academies and the prestigious JC Bose Fellowship.

Her journey from a student who initially aspired to become a teacher to an internationally recognised mathematician also reflects her sustained contribution to research, teaching and academic leadership.

Who is Prof Neela Nataraj? Prof. Neela Nataraj, born in 1968, Nataraj completed her PhD in 1998 from IIT Delhi. She joined the same institution as a faculty member in 1999 before moving to IIT Bombay in 2003.

She was promoted to full professor in 2014 and subsequently became an Institute Chair Professor, a distinguished academic position.

Her research focuses on numerical techniques used to solve complex mathematical problems, particularly partial differential equations. These methods have applications in scientific computing, engineering and the mathematical modelling of real-world systems.

Beyond research, Nataraj has made significant contributions to teaching and academic administration. She received the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Teachers Award in 2019 for excellence in teaching.

What is The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS)? The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) is an international science academy established in 1983 in Trieste, Italy, under the leadership of Pakistani physicist and Nobel laureate Abdus Salam.

Originally known as the Third World Academy of Sciences, it was established by scientists from developing countries to promote scientific excellence and strengthen research capabilities in the developing world.

TWAS works to advance scientific research, support young researchers, encourage international research collaboration and strengthen scientific institutions in countries that need greater scientific and technological capacity.

Other awards and academic achievements The TWAS Fellowship is the latest addition to Nataraj's list of academic distinctions. She has previously received recognition from several leading scientific institutions in India and abroad.

Some of her notable achievements include:

2019 - Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India

2019 - Indian National Science Academy Teachers Award for excellence in teaching

2021 - Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru

2024 - Elected Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy

2024 - Elected to the NASI Council

2025 - Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA)

2025 - Selected for the JC Bose Fellowship/Grant

2025 - Named Honorary DAAD Research Ambassador

2026 - Invited to join the editorial board of the IMA Journal of Numerical Analysis

2026 - Elected Fellow of TWAS

Her academic contributions have also extended to international research publications. She has served on the editorial boards of journals including ESAIM: Mathematical Modelling and Numerical Analysis, Computational Methods in Applied Mathematics and Computers & Mathematics with Applications.

She has also been associated with the IMA Journal of Numerical Analysis, further reflecting her standing in the international mathematical research community.