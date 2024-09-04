WHO review dismisses concerns of brain cancer risk from mobile phone use; calls for re-evaluation of IARC classification

A new review commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) has found no evidence linking mobile phone use with an increased risk of brain cancer. Published on Tuesday, September 3, the review analyzed data from 63 studies conducted between 1994 and 2022, newswire Reuters reported on Wednesday, September 4.

The findings indicate that despite the surge in wireless technology usage, there has not been a corresponding rise in brain cancer rates. This holds true for individuals who frequently make long phone calls or have used mobile phones for over a decade, the findings indicate, according to the Reuters report.

The review was conducted by 11 researchers from 10 countries, including the Australian government’s radiation protection authority. Co-author Mark Elwood, a professor of cancer epidemiology at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, noted that “none of the major questions studied showed increased risks,” as quoted by the Reuters report.

The research evaluated various cancers, including brain cancer in adults and children, as well as cancers of the pituitary gland, salivary glands, and leukaemia, concerning mobile phone use and exposure to radiofrequency from other sources like TV baby monitors and radar.

The review builds on previous findings by the WHO and other international health organizations, which have consistently reported no definitive evidence of harmful health effects from mobile phone radiation. However, as per the Reuters report, they have called for ongoing research.

IARC classifies mobile phone radiation as carcinogenic The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) currently classifies mobile phone radiation as "possibly carcinogenic" (Class 2B), a designation used when a potential link cannot be ruled out. According to the Reuters report, the IARC advisory group has recommended re-evaluating this classification in light of new data.

The WHO's detailed evaluation of this issue is expected to be released in the first quarter of next year.