New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an open call for experts to serve as members of the new WHO scientific advisory group for the origins of novel pathogens (SAGO).

The SAGO will advise WHO on technical and scientific considerations regarding the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, and will be composed of a wide range of experts acting in their personal capacity. SAGO will also provide guidance with regard to the next steps for understanding the SARS-CoV-2 origins.

There have been an increasing number of high-threat pathogens emerging and re-emerging in recent years such as SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Nipah, avian influenza, with SARS-CoV-2 being the latest one. There is a clear need for robust surveillance and early actions for rapid detection and mitigation efforts, as well as systematic processes to study the emergence of these pathogens and routes of transmission from their natural reservoirs to humans. This is critical to helping WHO, member states and partner institutions to prepare for future spillover threats and minimise the risk of a disease outbreak growing into a pandemic.

From SARS-CoV-2, which continues to wreak havoc around the world, to the next "Disease X", this global framework to study the emergence of new and known high-threat pathogens needs to be comprehensive and coordinated based on a One Health approach. It should also encompass biosafety and biosecurity. And it needs to be scientific, transparent, comprehensive, rapid and inclusive.

In its capacity as an advisory body, the SAGO will advise WHO on the development of a global framework to define and guide studies into the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential. It will also advise WHO on prioritizing studies and field investigations.

In the context of SARS-CoV-2 origins, SAGO will provide the WHO secretariat with an independent evaluation of all available scientific and technical findings from global studies on the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

It will advise the WHO secretariat regarding developing, monitoring and supporting the next series of studies into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, including rapid advice on WHO's operational plans to implement the next series of global studies into the origins of SARS-CoV-2, as outlined in the report titled Joint WHO-China Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part that was published on 30 March, 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics