WHO seeks experts for new advisory group on the origins of novel pathogens

There have been an increasing number of high-threat pathogens emerging and re-emerging in recent years such as SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Nipah, avian influenza, with SARS-CoV-2 being the latest one. There is a clear need for robust surveillance and early actions for rapid detection and mitigation efforts, as well as systematic processes to study the emergence of these pathogens and routes of transmission from their natural reservoirs to humans. This is critical to helping WHO, member states and partner institutions to prepare for future spillover threats and minimise the risk of a disease outbreak growing into a pandemic.