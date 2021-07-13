WHO warns against mixing, matching Covid vaccines; calls it a 'dangerous trend'

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said data from mix and match studies of different vaccines are still awaited; immunogenicity and safety both need to be evaluated
GENEVA :
The World Health Organization's chief scientist on Monday advised against people mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, calling it a "dangerous trend" since more data is needed about the health impact.
"It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here," Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing. "It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."