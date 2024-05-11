Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's GT vs CSK match

Who won yesterday IPL match? The Gujarat Giants (GT) clashed against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 11. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK won the toss and decided to bowl against Shubman Gill's team in the 59th IPL match.

Top highlights of last night's GT vs CSK match

Given to bat first, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's brutal bashing and 210-run partnership gave a target of 231/3 to the CSK. Captain Gill hit nine fours and six sixes in his innings of 104 off 55 balls, while Sudharsan scored 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes. Sai Sudharsan also achieved a remarkable feat and overtook legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of the fastest to score 1000 IPL runs amongst Indians. The 22-year-old took just 25 innings to reach the 1000 IPL runs. While Tendulkar took 31 innings to etch his name on the record book. Speaking of Sudharsan's matches, the GT player played 25 matches and 21 innings wherein he scored 1034 runs at a strike rate of 139.17.

In yesterday's match, GT also registered the second-highest team totals against CSK, earlier in the 2014 season, PBKS had scored 231/4 against CSK.

Coming to CSK's innings, apart from Dary Mitchell, Moeen Ali, and MS Dhoni none of the players could make an impact in the game. This led to the team losing the match against the GT by 35 runs. Openers Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra were dismissed at 1 while Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed at 0. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (26 not out) got the fans excited with three sixes, including back-to-back maximums in the last over but it was a lost cause. GT bowlers played an impressive game with Mohit Sharma taking 3 wickets, Rashid Khan 2, while Umesh Yadav and Sandeep Warrier took 1 wicket each.

The win lifted GT from the bottom of the table to the eighth spot with 10 points from 12 games. While CSK remain on fourth with 12 points, their net run rate took a hit, dropping from 0.700 to 0.491.

(With inputs from agencies)

