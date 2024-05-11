Who won yesterday IPL match? Top highlights of last night's GT vs CSK match
Who won yesterday IPL match? Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan overtook legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of the fastest to score 1000 IPL runs amongst Indians.
Who won yesterday IPL match? The Gujarat Giants (GT) clashed against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 11. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK won the toss and decided to bowl against Shubman Gill's team in the 59th IPL match.