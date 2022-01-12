WHO's warning on Omicron: Be serious or hospitalisation, deaths will rise

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Omicron cannot be dismissed as a common cold or a mild disease, in fact, there are reasons to worry about it. Noting that there are still risks of hospitalisation and also deaths, it asserts that the virus needs to be treated seriously. The global health body also pointed out 4 factors that determine the risk possessed by the COVID variant, which includes how fast it transmits, how well the vaccine works etc.

Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the World Health Organisation (WHO), pointed out "As Omicron enters and circulates among vulnerable populations, we will see increase in hospitalisations and deaths. So please treat this virus as seriously as it needs to be treated."

Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the World Health Organisation (WHO), pointed out "As Omicron enters and circulates among vulnerable populations, we will see increase in hospitalisations and deaths. So please treat this virus as seriously as it needs to be treated."

"The narrative that it's the common cold is not true. The narrative that it is just mild is not true. So we have to really fight against it. It's not the time to give up." She also said that coronavirus is not an endemic yet.

The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released by the WHO, showed that during the week 3 – 9 January 2022, new COVID-19 cases increased markedly by 55%, while the deaths remained similar to those reported during the previous week. As of 9 January, over 304 million confirmed cases and over 5.4 million deaths have been reported.

All countries reported a sharp surge in infections except Africa Region, which in fact showed an 11% drop. The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the US (4,610,359 new cases; a 73% increase), followed by France (1,597,203 new cases; a 46% increase), and the UK (1,217,258 new cases; a 10% increase)

However, new weekly deaths increased in the African Region (84%) and Region of the Americas (26%) while it remained similar to the previous week in the Western Pacific Region.

The overall risk related to Omicron remains very high for a number of reasons. First, the global risk of COVID-19 remains very high overall. Second, current data indicate that Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta, leading to rapid spread in the community, WHO's technical brief on the variant pointed out.

The rapid rise infections can lead to increase in hospitalizations, may pose overwhelming demands on health care systems and lead to significant morbidity, particularly in vulnerable populations, it said

The threat posed by Omicron is completely dependent on the4 factors. And they are, (i) how transmissible the variant is; (ii) how well vaccines and prior infection protect against infection, transmission, clinical disease and death; (iii) how virulent the variant is compared to other variants; and (iv) how populations understand these dynamics, perceive risk and follow control measures, including public health and social measures (PHSM).

This global risk assessment, and public health advice, are based on the currently best available evidence and will be updated frequently as more information becomes available in relation to these key questions.