Why Artificial Intelligence isn’t intelligent

When AI researchers say that their algorithms are good at “narrow" tasks, what they mean is that, with enough data, it’s possible to “train" their algorithms to, say, identify a cat. But unlike a human toddler, these algorithms tend not to be very adaptable. For example, if they haven’t seen cats in unusual circumstances—say, swimming—they might not be able to identify them in that context. And training an algorithm to identify cats generally doesn’t also increase its ability to identify any other kind of animal or object. Identifying dogs means more or less starting from scratch.