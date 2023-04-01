- There is a financial case for investing in biodiversity
The natural world is a source of beauty and wonder, but it also provides humans with essential services. Jungles, savannahs and mangroves act as buffers against infectious diseases and storm surges. Forests channel moisture into rivers that irrigate crops, while their roots prevent landslides. At a gathering on Monday in Montreal, 196 governments from around the world pledged to protect and restore 30% or more of the Earth’s water and land by 2030.