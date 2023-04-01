Why climate change is intimately tied to biodiversity

Key to marshalling more capital is better measurement, so that the link between investment in natural projects, biodiversity and carbon is made clear. Today some so-called carbon-offset schemes that involve firms paying money to, say, plant a forest, are dubious and opaque—and belong to the realm of con-artists and scams rather than science. Better guidelines and practice can help and so can new technology. Drones and satellites can improve the measurement of biodiversity and accounting systems can measure how spending on biodiversity compares with funnelling cash into other kinds of carbon management.