Why cold induces tooth pain, hypersensitivity and ways to stop it

Specifically, in response to cold, the TRCP5 protein opens channels in the membrane of odontoblasts, enabling other molecules, such as calcium, to enter and interact with the cell. If the tooth's pulp is inflamed from a deep cavity, for example, TRCP5 is overabundant, causing increased electrical signaling via the nerves emerging from the root of the tooth and running to the brain, where pain is perceived. When gums recede from ageing, teeth can become hypersensitive because the odontoblasts are sensing cold in a newly exposed region of the tooth. "Most cells and tissues slow their metabolism in the presence of cold, which is why donor organs are put on ice," says Lennerz. "But TRPC5 makes cells more active in cold, and the odontoblasts' ability to sense cold via TRPC5 makes this discovery so exciting."