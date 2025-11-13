Why do we age? Deepinder Goyal’s Continue Research will reveal the answer in 48 hours

Online food delivery giant Zomato's founder, Deepinder Goyal's human existence exploration project, Continue Research, is set to reveal the answer to why humans age or what can slow human ageing, according to the executive's recent post on LinkedIn on 13 November 2025.

In the social media post, Deepinder Goyal highlighted how his venture, Continue Research, has spent the last two years studying biology, trying to find a reason which may hold the key to allegedly slow down human ageing.

Sharing a teaser post, Deepinder Goyal mentioned that in the next 48 hours, his venture is going to answer the key question based on their research of biology, physics, evolution, and medicine.

“Two years later, clues from biology, physics, evolution, and medicine are all pointing in the same direction. In 48 hours, I’ll share what we’ve found and how one element of our environment may hold the key to slowing human ageing. Stay tuned,” said Goyal in his post.

A pattern for eternity? Goyal emphasised that there is allegedly a pattern that has been hiding in plain sight for eternity, which humans may have missed for its being glaringly simple.

The founder gave examples of how, once people believed that the Earth was flat, and then people found out it wasn't, then it was the Sun revolving around the Earth theory, which was proved wrong. Although humans built rockets, sequenced genomes, and cloned cells, they allegedly missed a pattern for eternity.

“Humanity has built rockets, sequenced genomes, and cloned cells. Yet, in all our brilliance, we may have missed something glaringly simple. At Continue, we’ve been chasing a crazy insight into why we age; a pattern that’s been hiding in plain sight for eternity. We’ve tried desperately to disprove it. We couldn’t,” said Deepinder Goyal in his post.

Continue Research's $25 million funding Mint reported earlier on Friday, 24 October 2025, that Deepinder Goyal announced a $25 million fund for his Continue Research project, as the venture aims to back researchers and seed fund startups which study upstream mechanisms in biology.

According to the official website, Continue Research is neither positioned as a company nor a startup, as the venture aims to back researchers for the next phase of human existence.

Over the last two years, the company has been working with researchers to gather insights about human ageing. As per the earlier reports, Goyal hinted towards the project, soon announcing more developments on that in the next few weeks. The venture is set to announce its developments on the front in the next 48 hours, effective 13 November 2025.