As all eyes are on NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' return from space, here's all you need to know about why her return to home has been delayed by months, when will she be finally back to Earth and what risks she faces during long stay in microgravity.

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' journey on Starliner seems no less than a science thriller movie. It all started when NASA announced that Sunita Williams and another astronaut, Bitch Wilmore, would fly aboard Boeing Starliner, becoming the first persons to ride on it. First, the launch of the spacecraft was delayed by a month, and now its return to Earth is being delayed by months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So what's wrong with the Starliner mission? Is the spacecraft faulty? Why is the mission return being delayed? When will Sunita Williams and Bitch Wilmore finally return from space? Will they return on Starliner or some other spacecraft? What if there's an emergency? Are the two NASA astronauts healthy enough to spend more time in space than initially scheduled?

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Here are all your questions answered: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q1. Who are Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore? Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are NASA astronauts.

Sunita Williams: With the Starliner's launch, Indian-origin astronaut Williams became the first woman to fly on the maiden mission of a new human-rated spacecraft. The Starliner mission is her third mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). She spent a total of 322 days in space during her two missions. "With 50 hours and 40 minutes, she is second on the list of total cumulative spacewalk time by a female astronaut," NASA says.

Butch Wilmore: Barry E. Wilmore is a veteran of two spaceflights and has accumulated 178 days in space. He has logged 25 hours and 36 minutes of time in four spacewalks. The Starliner mission is his third mission aboard the International Space Station. He retired as a captain in the U.S. Navy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q2. What is NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test? It is the first flight of the Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station with astronauts. It was launched on June 5. It reached the International Space Station on June 6.

Q3. Why is Starliner mission important? It is simply because NASA wants two American spacecraft, in addition to the Roscosmos Soyuz spacecraft, capable of carrying astronauts to help ensure a permanent crew aboard the orbiting complex.

The Boeing Crew Flight Test "aims to demonstrate Starliner’s ability to execute a six-month rotational mission to the space station. The flight test objectives were developed to support NASA’s certification process and gather the performance data needed to evaluate readiness ahead of long-duration flights," NASA said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q. Why was Starliner mission delayed earlier? The Starliner mission was delayed twice. It was initially scheduled to launch on May 6, 2024 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch was delayed to June 1 "due to a suspect oxygen relief valve on the Atlas V rocket’s Centaur second stage", NASA said.

After the first delay, NASA said teams had removed and replaced the valve, and completed an assessment of Starliner’s performance and redundancy after discovering a small helium leak in the spacecraft’s service module.

The launch on June 1 was also delayed but the spacecraft lifted off successfully on June 5. The Starliner docked to the forward-facing port of the space station’s Harmony module on June 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q5. For how long was Starliner supposed to remain in space? Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were supposed to remain at the International Space Station for about a week to test the Starliner spacecraft and its subsystems. They were expected to help verify the spacecraft is performing as intended by testing the environmental control system, the displays and control system, and by maneuvering the thrusters, among other tests during flight.

However, Sunita and Butch are still in space, with no return plan in sight so far. They have spend over two months in space now.

Q6. Why is Starliner's return being delayed? The Boeing spacecraft encountered several issues during the flight, and now the two astronauts will likely have to extend their stay aboard the ISS for several months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NASA, Starliner suffered anomalies during its flight to the space station. They included:

1. Some of the spacecraft’s thrusters did not perform as expected

2. Several leaks in Starliner’s helium system were observed {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Reuters explained that the problems centre on Starliner's propulsion system, which is part of the spacecraft's "service module". It is needed to back the Starliner capsule away from the ISS and position it to dive through Earth's atmosphere. Many of Starliner's thrusters had overheated when fired, and the leaks of helium – used to pressurise the thrusters – appear to be connected to how frequently they are used.

Q7. Why are Sunita Williams and Butch staying longer than planned in space? NASA said there is no rush to bring the crew home. It added that NASA and Boeing are taking additional time to learn about the spacecraft. On their extended stay in space, Wilmore had said that the crew faced degradation in the thrusters. "And that's why we are staying because we are going to test it...We are going to get the data we need to help inform our decision so we make the right decision," he had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Sunita Williams had said, "...we are learning now to optimise our specific situation to make sure that we know everything about it [the spacecraft]...," Sunita Williams said on July 10, in her first interaction with media after Starliner launch."

Meanwhile, NASA and Boeing teams are gathering data from additional in-space and ground testing and analysis, "providing mission managers data to make the best, safest decision on how and when to return crew home".

Q8. If there’s an emergency on the space station, how will Butch and Suni return home? NASA explained that Starliner remains the primary option for Butch and Sunita if an emergency occurs. Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, said earlier this month, "Starliner is 'go' to return in an emergency." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The "absolutely necessary" situation will arise if the Starliner capsule must serve as an escape pod from the ISS in an emergency or if any of Starliner's perishable items – such as its solar panels - show signs of expiring earlier than planned, Reuters reported.

However, NASA maintained that "there is no urgent need to bring them home, and NASA is using the extra time to understand the spacecraft’s technical issues before deciding on a return plan".

Q9. When will Sunita and Butch return from space? How long could they stay at ISS? Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore would remain aboard the International Space Station until late-February 2025 if NASA decides to bring them back on a SpaceX Dragon spaceraft and not on Starliner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TO bring them back on a SpaceX craft, NASA would have to re-plan the SpaceX Crew-9 mission by launching only two crew members instead of four in late September. The two Starliner astronauts would then return to Earth after the regularly scheduled Crew-9 increment early next year.

NASA has already delayed the Crew-9 mission launch to September 24.

Q10. So does this mean Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are staying in space until 2025? NASA is still weighing the option and no decision has yet been made. Butch and Suni may return home aboard Starliner, or they could come back as part of the SpaceX Crew-9 mission early next year. A final decision on Starline crew's return is expected by August end. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q11. Can Starliner fly without astronauts? Yes. Starliner can undock and deorbit autonomously, if NASA decides to return the spacecraft uncrewed.

Q12. Is there any other way Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore could return? Joel Montalbano, deputy associate administrator at NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, said earlier that the two astronauts could return unsuited in Crew-8 in the event of an emergency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q13. What's the spacesuit issue Starliner crew may face on return journey Montalbano said that extra SpaceX flight suits would be flown up on the Crew-9 Dragon for their scheduled trip home. During the media interaction, officials were asked if the Starliner would come back uncrewed and if there was any specific equipment, in particular, the SpaceX flight suits sent up on the recent "signis flight" for Butch and Sunita.

In the reply, the official said, "From a suits standpoint, they are really not interchangeable. You can't have a Boeing suit in Space X or a SpaceX suit in a Boeing vehicle, so that would not be the plan. If the Starliner undocks and there's only Dragon, they could come home unsuited in the Dragon..."

"Once Crew-9 gets there we'll have suits," said Joel Montalbano, adding, "They would come home suited on Crew-9" but not on Crew 8 which will return early. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q14. So, are Butch and Sunita stuck on the space station? NASA had repeatedly denied that Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore were "stuck" or "stranded" in space. The US space agency has maintained that the two astronauts could return home aboard Starliner if an emergency arises, while they also have other return options available for both contingency and normal returning planning.

Q 15. Do Starliner astronauts have adequate supply of what they need to survive The International Space Station is well-stocked with everything the crew needs, including food, water, clothing, and oxygen, NASA informed. Moreover, NASA and its space station partners frequently launch resupply missions to the orbiting complex carrying additional supplies and cargo.

Q16. What are Starliner astronauts doing aboard the ISS? Butch and Sunita have been conducting a host of research and studies to understand the Starliner issues and also help the other crew members on the ISS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The crew continues to monitor Starliner’s flight systems and gather performance data for system certification. NASA also is taking advantage of Butch and Suni’s extra time aboard the orbital laboratory, where they have completed various science experiments, maintenance tasks, and assisted with spacewalk preparations. Some of the science they’ve recently completed includes new ways to produce fiber optic cables and growing plants aboard the orbiting complex," NASA said. Tap here to read more

Q17. Can Starliner astronauts talk to their family and friends? Ues. They can email, call, and video conference with their family and friends when they have “free time" aboard the International Space Station.

Q18. Are Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore at heath risk while staying in space? Sunita Williams has had eye and hearing tests during her time at International Space Station (ISS). Williams, along with her colleague Butch Wilmore, also participated in vein scans. A press release from NASA on July 18 informed that doctors on the ground monitored in real-time as the pair took turns imaging each other’s neck, shoulder, and leg veins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}