The Indian Space Research Organization’s (Isro’s) plans to position a sophisticated Earth observation satellite (EOS-03) in space failed on Thursday, as GSLV-F10’s cryogenic upper stage ignition failed to kick in during a crucial phase. Mint looks at the reasons behind the failure:

What were the reasons for the failure?

The launch took place from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 05.43 am on 12 August. While the first two stages of the three-stage launch were successful, failure in the third stage prevented the successful placement of the satellite in orbit. “GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, cryogenic upper stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn’t be accomplished as intended," Isro tweeted. As a result, the satellite failed to carry its payload to its destination.

What is a cryogenic stage in a launch?

Rockets require thrust to reach the desired location in space. Cryogenic engines use liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen which propel rockets into orbit. Cryogenic stage is considered a more efficient rocket launch method, providing more thrust for every kilogramme of propellant burnt compared to solid and Earth-storable liquid propellant rocket stages. Specific impulse achievable with cryogenic propellants is also much higher compared to Earth-storable liquid and solid propellants, giving it a substantial payload advantage. Two gimballed steering engines provide for control of the stage during its thrusting phase.

View Full Image GSLV-F10

What was the objective of this space mission?

GSLV-F10 was to place EOS-03 in geostationary transfer orbit. The satellite was to be one of the country’s most sophisticated Earth imaging satellites. EOS-03 was to play a key role in providing real-time assistance and monitoring phenomena like floods, cyclones and other natural disasters, security threats, agriculture and forests cover.

Why is cryogenic stage so challenging?

Cryogenic stage is a very complex system because of its use of propellants at extremely low temperatures and the associated thermal and structural problems. For instance, oxygen liquifies at -183 degrees C and hydrogen at -253 degrees C. The propellants at these low temperatures are pumped using turbo pumps running at around 40,000 rpm. It also entails complex ground support systems like propellant storage and filling systems, cryo engine and stage test facilities, handling of cryo fluids, and related safety aspects.

What is next for the space agency?

This was Isro’s first GSLV launch after the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission. The space agency had earlier in February successfully launched Brazil’s Amazonia-1 along with 18 co-passenger satellites using PSLV-C51. Much of the space projects though have been delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic. However, Isro is expected to launch some space projects in coming months, including the launch of EOS-04 sometime in the month of September. This will, however, be launched on a PSLV.

