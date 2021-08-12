What went wrong with the launch of Isro’s earth watching satellite

The launch took place from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, at 05.43 am on 12 August. While the first two stages of the three-stage launch were successful, failure in the third stage prevented the successful placement of the satellite in orbit. “GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, cryogenic upper stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn’t be accomplished as intended," Isro tweeted. As a result, the satellite failed to carry its payload to its destination.