Why some countries are looking for coronavirus in sewage

That sort of nuance may be useful as the pandemic -- now in its eighth month -- grinds on. Strict social distancing measures are proving harder to enforce in some places, particularly among young people and those who don’t get paid if they’re ill or self-isolating. Another mass lockdown in the Australian city of Melbourne has proved less effective the second time around with some defying the restrictions. Authorities imposed a nighttime curfew in Melbourne at the weekend as case numbers continue to surge.