Why the mutated coronavirus variants are so worrisome

They appear to have some advantage over other versions that has enabled them to quickly predominate, although factors such as people congregating indoors more in colder weather may also contribute to spread. The U.K. strain has acquired 17 mutations compared with its most recent ancestor -- a faster rate of change than scientists typically observe. A U.K. advisory group said in December that the B.1.1.7 lineage may result in an increase in the basic reproduction number, or R0 (the average number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case) in the range of 0.39 to 0.93 -- a “substantial increase." The international spread of these variants has also helped drive a rebound in Covid-19, with the number of new cases reported worldwide increasing each week since mid-February. U.S. health officials said in late March that a variant-induced resurgence of cases in some regions could augur a long-feared possibility: That another surge could occur even as states are flinging open vaccine eligibility criteria, trying to get shots in arms as quickly as possible.

