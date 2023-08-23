Why was August 23 chosen as date for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing?1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Solar-powered lander and rover to make measurements on the Moon from August 23 to September 6.
India became the first country to land on the moon's little-explored south pole on Wednesday, sparking wild celebrations across the country. Chandrayaan-3 had set off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14 - some four years after ISRO's previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft on the lunar surface ended in failure. The landing date was chosen while keeping in mind the availability of sunlight in the region.