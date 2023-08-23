Why was August 23 chosen as date for Chandrayaan-3 moon landing?

India became the first country to land on the moon's little-explored south pole on Wednesday, sparking wild celebrations across the country. Chandrayaan-3 had set off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14 - some four years after ISRO's previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft on the lunar surface ended in failure. The landing date was chosen while keeping in mind the availability of sunlight in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lander touched down on the lunar surface with a rover inside at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments.

The sun will rise over the landing site on August 23 and set after two weeks. During this time, the solar-powered Vikram lander and rover will use a range of instruments to make thermal, seismic and mineralogical measurements. This includes a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: PM Modi speaks to ISRO chief over phone | Watch Chandrayaan-3 took much longer to reach the Moon than the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s – which arrived in a matter of days. The probe had to orbit the Earth several times to gain speed before embarking on its month-long journey as India used significantly less powerful rockets.

The lander – Vikram (which means "valour" in Sanskrit) – detached from its propulsion module last week and has been sending images of the Moon's surface since entering lunar orbit on August 5. The Chandrayaan-3 lander stands about 2 meters tall and has a mass of just over 1,700 kg.

It was designed to deploy a smaller, 26-kg lunar rover. Following its touchdown on the surface of the moon, the solar-powered Pragyaan will now explore the surface and transmit data to Earth over its two-week lifespan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}