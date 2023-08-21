Will shift Chandrayaan-3’s landing to August 27 if factors appear unfavourable: ISRO scientist1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will shift Chandrayaan-3’s landing to August 27 if any factor regarding the lander module appears unfavourable, said Nilesh M Desai, Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahemdabad on Monday.
