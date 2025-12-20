Winter Solstice begins soon: What is it and when does it start?

While many regions have already experienced early snow and freezing temperatures, winter officially arrives tomorrow. The Winter Solstice, marking the astronomical start of the season, will occur on Sunday, December 21.

The event represents the shortest day and the longest night of the year for the Northern Hemisphere, serving as a major seasonal milestone for cultures and faiths worldwide.

The Science: Why it Happens The solstice is not a day-long event, but rather a specific moment in time. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it occurs at the exact instant the Earth’s pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun.

The word “solstice” comes from the Latin words “sol” for sun and “stitium” which can mean “pause” or “stop.” The solstice is an end of the sun’s annual march higher or lower in the sky.

Northern Hemisphere: Experiences "Astronomical Winter" due to receiving the least amount of direct sunlight.

Southern Hemisphere: Simultaneously celebrates the Summer Solstice, marking the official start of summer.

The opposite of the winter solstice happens when the upper half of the Earth is leaning toward the sun, creating the longest day and shortest night of the year. This solstice falls between June 20 and 22.

While the solstice can occur between December 20 and 23, the 21st remains the most common date. This year’s timing mirrors the 2024 solstice, which also fell on December 21.

Traditions and Rebirth For many, the solstice is more than a calendar date. It is a symbol of "rebirth and change."

Yule: The solstice marks the beginning of the Pagan holiday Yule. It celebrates the return of the sun, as days will gradually begin to lengthen starting Monday.

Cultural Significance: Throughout human history, the shift has been observed as a time to reflect on the land’s rebirth and the transition from darkness to light.

For those already tired of the cold, the astronomical winter will last approximately three months. According to seasonal charts, winter will officially conclude on March 19, 2026. The following day, Friday, March 20, will usher in the Spring Equinox.

What is the Equinox? During the equinox, the Earth’s axis and its orbit align so that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight.