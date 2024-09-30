Woman gives birth to twins from two separate uteruses; doctor calls it ‘one in a million’

In a remarkable case, the woman gave birth to twins from both of her uteruses, a rare occurrence with only a 0.3% prevalence. After a detailed medical plan, she delivered a healthy boy and girl, receiving widespread attention online.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published30 Sep 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Woman gives birth to twins from two separate uteruses; doctor calls it ‘one in a million’
Woman gives birth to twins from two separate uteruses; doctor calls it ‘one in a million’(Pixabay)

A woman in northwest China, identified as Ms. Li, has made headlines after giving birth to twins from both of her uteruses in early September. This rare medical condition, affecting only 0.3% of women worldwide, is known for its extremely low success rate when it comes to delivering healthy babies, according to the South Morning China Post.

Also Read | Pregnant Deepika Padukone has a unique reason to attend Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

Li’s condition, where both uteruses are fully formed and include ovaries and oviducts, is uncommon. Even more remarkable is the fact that she naturally conceived in both uteruses, a phenomenon described by Dr. Cai Ying, a senior obstetrician at Xi’an No. 4 Hospital, as "one in a million".

Typically, women with two uteruses face a higher risk of complications during pregnancy, such as miscarriages, premature birth and underdeveloped fetuses. Li herself previously suffered a miscarriage at 27 weeks. However, when she became pregnant again in January, doctors at Xi’an Hospital prepared a detailed plan to ensure a safe delivery.

Also Read | Why pregnant women need to add omega-3 in their diet

At eight and a half months pregnant, Li gave birth to a healthy boy weighing 3.3kg and a girl weighing 2.4kg through a caesarean section. Both mother and babies were discharged from the hospital four days after the birth, the publication added.

Social media reactions

Li’s story has sparked widespread attention on Chinese social media. One user commented humorously, “The babies lived a luxurious life inside their mother’s belly. Instead of sharing the same house like other twin fetuses, they lived in separate villas.”

“My colleague has two uteruses. She lost her baby three times before having a son. It was not easy for her!” SCMP quoted another user as saying.

Also Read | Women in custody getting pregnant, Calcutta HC urged to bar entry of male staff

This isn’t the first case of its kind. In December 2022, a woman in Alabama, USA, also gave birth to twins from both of her uteruses, a rare but possible phenomenon that continues to fascinate medical professionals and the public alike.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Business NewsScienceNewsWoman gives birth to twins from two separate uteruses; doctor calls it ‘one in a million’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.8 (1.08%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    369.30
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2 (0.54%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    137.50
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.18%)

    NTPC share price

    443.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.25%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    958.65
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    77.5 (8.8%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.00
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    589.35 (8.2%)

    JM Financial share price

    151.40
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    8.65 (6.06%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    14,342.20
    03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    703.8 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.