World Environment Day: Only 1 in 3 Delhi residents feel BJP govt has acted enough to reduce pollution, finds survey

World Environment Day: Only 1 in 3 Delhi residents believe that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has actively taken steps so far to reduce air pollution in the national capital during the October - December months compared to previous years, a latest survey has found.

Scepticism runs deep among Delhi residents and many feel that visible action on the ground is still lacking while the coordination with neighbouring states—especially on curbing stubble burning—remains weak, the survey by LocalCircles says.

The survey was conducted to know what residents of the national capital feel about the BJP government’s performance so far. The survey received over 26,000 responses from residents of 11 districts of Delhi.

61 per cent respondents were men while 39 per cent respondents were women.

The survey asked residents of the national capital, “With Delhi’s toxic air period just 4 months away, do you believe the Delhi Government is actively working to address root causes like stubble burning, vehicular pollution, road and construction dust, etc., so that pollution in the Oct-Dec 2025 period is drastically lower than previous years?”

Out of 14,745 who responded to the question 58 per cent said “No, they aren’t doing much” while 33 per cent of respondents said “Yes, they are actively taking actions” and 9 per cent of respondent did not give a clear answer.

“To sum up, only 1 in 3 residents surveyed believe that the Delhi Government is actively taking steps so pollution in Oct - Dec period this year is drastically reduced as compared to previous years,” reads the survey.

The survey also found that 8 in 10 residents of Delhi want government to immediately prioritise efforts to reduce stubble burning in neighbouring states, conduct mechanised sweeping of roads and streets and enforce covering of construction sites. Also,7 in 10 residents surveyed are in favour of enforcement against garbage burning.

World Environment Day The findings come ahead of the World Environment Day on 5 June.

Celebrated annually on 5 June, World Environment Day encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment. It is supported by many non-governmental organisations, businesses, government entities, and represents the primary United Nations outreach day supporting the environment.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched on 3 June a 25-point ‘Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025’, titled Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar – Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar.

The multi-pronged strategy aims to target all kinds of pollution from dust, vehicular emission to landfills through a structured action plan that promises a “clean and healthy Delhi”.

Delhi among worst polluted cities Delhi, India’s capital city is known to one of the most polluted cities in the world, which health experts fear poses a health risk not only in winter, when the smog raises the levels of air pollution, but also throughout the year.

“Green Delhi, Healthy Delhi is not a slogan — it’s our mission,” Gupta said, announcing key interventions such as a pilot cloud seeding project to induce artificial rain, to be implemented in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

Other innovative moves include the installation of mist sprayers on electric poles across 13 pollution hotspots, and the introduction of anti-smog guns on commercial buildings of over 3,000 sq m.

World Environment Day: Since taking office in February 2025, the government has rolled out a series of ambitious steps—from a 25-point pollution control plan and a ban on older vehicles to mandatory anti-smog guns on buildings, cloud seeding trials, and a widespread dust control initiative.

Gupta said that the national capital would witness its first artificial rain "very soon” with the help of cloud seeding techniques. For cloud seeding and artificial rain, an MoU has been signed with IIT Kanpur as a pilot project.

