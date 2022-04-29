If an armed conflict occurs within 10 km from where a child resides, the odds that a child receives any vaccination are 47.2% lower. Following the killing of eight polio workers in February 2022, for example, the national polio vaccination campaign was suspended altogether in two provinces of Afghanistan - one of the few countries where polio is still endemic despite global efforts to achieve eradication, as per news agency ANI report.

