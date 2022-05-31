World No Tobacco Day: Here's how tobacco industry is killing the planet. 5-point

On the annual World no Tobacco Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a report "Tobacco: poisoning our planet" that looks at the devastating impact of the industry on the planet. According to the UN health agency, the tobacco industry is a far greater threat than many realize as it is one of the world's biggest polluters. In its report, the WHO called for the tobacco industry to be held to account and foot the bill for the cleanup. The WHO said that tobacco is killing more than 80 lakh people every year around the world. China, Brazil, and India are the largest tobacco leaf growers, with China accounting for 3.2 million metric tonnes

