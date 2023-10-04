From 4-10 October World Space Week will be celebrated to highlight the contributions of space science and technology. The World Space Week is the largest annual space event in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the United Nations, the weeks help build up the workforce of tomorrow by inspiring students; demonstrating visible public support for the space programme; educating the public about space activities; and fostering international cooperation in space outreach and education.

The theme of World Space Week 2023 is "Space and Entrepreneurship". Each year a theme is selected by the World Space Week Association Board of Directors in close coordination with the UN Office of Outer Space Affairs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The "Space and Entrepreneurship" theme recognises the growing significance of the commercial space industry in space and the increasing opportunities for space entrepreneurship and new benefits of space developed by space entrepreneurs.

World Space Week 2023 will inspire students worldwide to study STEM and business and offer space companies the opportunity to recruit the workforce needed for the expanding commercial space industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

History of World Space Week: From the very beginning of the Space Age, the United Nations recognized that outer space added a new dimension to humanity's existence. The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted its first resolution related to outer space, resolution 1348 (XIII) entitled "Question of the Peaceful Use of Outer Space".

On 10 October 1967, the "Magna Carta of Space", also known as the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies entered into force. On 4 October the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) is the United Nations office responsible for promoting international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space.

India's space achievements On 23 August India made history by becoming the fourth country to successfully land on the moon. The Chandrayaan-3 mission executed a soft landing near the moon’s south pole. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 2 September, India launched the Aditya-L1 mission, the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.

But before Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, the Indian Space Agency had accomplished other milestones too.

For instance, India launched its first satellite Aryabhata on 19 April 1975. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On July 18, 1980, India reached a significant milestone with the successful launch of RS-1, an experimental spin-stabilised satellite.

Initiated with the launch of IRS-1A on March 17, 1988, India’s IRS program has introduced a series of advanced indigenous remote-sensing satellites.

On 5 November 2013, the mission to Mars was inaugurated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has also helped several other countries by launching their satellites.

