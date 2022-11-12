‘World’s largest iceberg', NASA reveals its new satellite image2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 11:23 AM IST
The American space agency, NASA has revealed a new satellite image of Antarctic iceberg A-76A, the biggest remaining piece of what was once the largest floating iceberg. NASA Earth has shared the information on its official Twitter handle and posted its picture.