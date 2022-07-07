WHO calls emergency meeting over monkeypox virus as cases rise: 10 updates2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 10:34 AM IST
- WHO chief said Europe is the current epicentre of the outbreak, recording more than 80% of monkeypox cases globally.
The World Health Organization will soon hold a second meeting of the emergency committee on monkeypox as cases spread to more countries. The UN health agency's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said across the world, there has now been more than 6,000 cases recorded in 58 countries. WHO's experts will decide if the worsening outbreak now constitutes a global public health emergency -- the highest level of alert.