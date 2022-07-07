WHO calls emergency meeting over monkeypox virus as cases rise: 10 updates

The World Health Organization will soon hold a second meeting of the emergency committee on monkeypox as cases spread to more countries. The UN health agency's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said across the world, there has now been more than 6,000 cases recorded in 58 countries. WHO's experts will decide if the worsening outbreak now constitutes a global public health emergency -- the highest level of alert.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}