Your home could one day be powered by solar panels floating in space

Chinese researchers in Shaanxi’s Xidian University said earlier this year that they had successfully tested a full-system model of a technology designed to transmit solar power from outer space. Their project captures sunlight high above the ground, converts it into microwave beams and transmits it through the air to a receiver station on the ground to be converted into electricity. It’s a process advocates hope can be be expanded to cover the long distances from orbiting panels back to Earth.