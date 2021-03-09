Zolgensma, the world's most expensive drug, costs 18 crore per dose: 5 points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The one-off gene therapy treats SMA, a rare and often fatal genetic disease that causes paralysis, muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Zolgensma which has a reported list price of £1.79 million( ₹18 crore) per dose is labelled the most expensive drug in the world. Zolgensma was approved by the NHS England on Monday to treat babies with a rare fatal genetic disorder.
Zolgensma which has a reported list price of £1.79 million( ₹18 crore) per dose is labelled the most expensive drug in the world. Zolgensma was approved by the NHS England on Monday to treat babies with a rare fatal genetic disorder.
Zolgensma, a life-saving drug, can enable mobility in babies and young children suffering from a rare genetic condition. Zolgensma is an adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of pediatric patient less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
Zolgensma, a life-saving drug, can enable mobility in babies and young children suffering from a rare genetic condition. Zolgensma is an adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of pediatric patient less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
The one-off gene therapy treats SMA, a rare and often fatal genetic disease that causes paralysis, muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement.
Babies born with severe type 1 SMA – the most common form of the condition – have a life expectancy of just two years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In studies, Zolgensma, manufactured by Novartis Gene Therapies, has helped babies to reach milestones such as breathe without a ventilator, sit up on their own and crawl and walk after a single infusion treatment.
The latest data suggested that Zolgensma can provide rapid and sustained improvement in motor function for young children with type 1 SMA and prolong their lives.