Zoo animals displayed ‘unusual behaviour’ during solar eclipse 2024. Here's what scientists observed
Some zoo animals showed an unusual behaviour during the total solar eclipse on April 8. These animals include, elephants, giraffes, gorillas, lions, and others.
Human beings are not the only living organisms reacted to total solar eclipse witnessed in the United States, but some animals also behaved unusually when the celestial event took place on April 8. These animals include giraffes, gorillas, lions, macaws and flamingoes.