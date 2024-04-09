Active Stocks
Zoo animals displayed ‘unusual behaviour’ during solar eclipse 2024. Here's what scientists observed

Edited By Alka Jain

Some zoo animals showed an unusual behaviour during the total solar eclipse on April 8. These animals include, elephants, giraffes, gorillas, lions, and others.

Zoo animals showed an unsual behaviour during the total solar eclipse. (AP)

Human beings are not the only living organisms reacted to total solar eclipse witnessed in the United States, but some animals also behaved unusually when the celestial event took place on April 8. These animals include giraffes, gorillas, lions, macaws and flamingoes. 

Scientists and zookeepers observed the unusual behaviour of animals at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas. Some animals displayed curiosity and vigilance during the solar eclipse, according to a report published by CBS news. 

Many animals moved toward their barn doors when the sky started turning dark during the solar eclipse on Monday. Zookeepers informed that animals such as elephants, giraffes, kudu, bonobos, coatis, gorillas, and Aldabra tortoises went to their respective barns. 

However, a ringtail cat and two different species of owls were more active during the day. Dallas Zoo zookeepers noted that zebras and giraffes were running around during the eclipse, while chimpanzees were spotted patrolling in the zoo premises. 

Birds like flamingos and penguins formed a cluster before totality, but others birds began to get quieter. “You can hear they're totally silent now - not a peep, and no movement," Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO Dr. Robert Shumake told CBS news.

A warthog stood watch at the back gate, and the cheetahs paced at the top of their grassy yard during the eclipse, the zookeepers observed. 

The solar eclipse 2024 took place on April 8, Monday. It was visible in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other parts of North America. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. 

This year, it was a rare total solar eclipse where the moon will entirely cover the sun and the spectacle will appear as a ring of fire.

Published: 09 Apr 2024, 10:35 AM IST
