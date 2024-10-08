Nobel Prize 2024: The most revered 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to John J Hopfield and Geoffrey E Hinton for discoveries and inventions associated with machine learning.

The Nobel Prize official social media handle made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The post reads, “The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 #NobelPrize in Physics to John J. Hopfield and Geoffrey E. Hinton “for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks.""

John J Hopfield and Geoffrey E Hinton were honoured with the accolade on Tuesday following Nobel physics committee's decision earlier in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This major announcement was made at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Sweden's Stockholm on October 8. According to the official announcement, this year’s Nobel Laureates in Physics used physics tools to develop methods that form the basis of today’s powerful machine learning.

John J Hopfield, who is as a US physicist, created an associative memory that can store and reconstruct images and other patterns in data. Geoffrey E Hinton, who is a Canadian-British computer scientist and cognitive psychologist, invented a method that can automatically find properties in data. This allows it to identify specific elements in pictures.

New physics laureate Geoffrey Hinton said, “I'm in a cheap hotel in California which doesn't have a good internet or phone connection. I was going to have an MRI scan today but I'll have to cancel that!" during the press conference following his Nobel Prize announcement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given below is the schedule for 2024 Nobel Prize announcements scheduled in the coming days:

Chemistry – October 9 (Wednesday)

Literature – October 10 (Thursday)

Peace – October 11 (Friday)

Economic sciences – October 14 (Monday)