Norway was a pandemic success. Then it spent two years studying its failures

One example is how Norway navigated school closures. While schools did close for roughly six weeks starting in March 2020, officials like Dr. Stoltenberg were remarkably blunt about their process. They argued that the evidence for closing down schools was weak, but it could be a reasonable precautionary measure at that particular moment, since there wasn’t much evidence for any course of action. Instead of projecting confidence in their answers, they admitted these were hard questions. They also reserved the right to change their minds. Later that spring, they reopened schools, which have remained mostly open and maskless throughout the pandemic.