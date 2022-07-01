Norway was a pandemic success. Then it spent two years studying its failures
Why one country wrote a playbook for the rest of the world
If you could have flown anywhere in the world in 2019 to ride out a hypothetical pandemic, you probably wouldn’t have picked Norway.
In fact, when a group of distinguished health experts gathered that year to rank hundreds of countries based on their pandemic readiness, they put Norway in 16th place. They were quickly proven wrong.
It turned out that few places outperformed expectations more than Norway.
Not long ago, the World Health Organization published mortality stats from the past two years, which showed that nearly every country’s excess death count spiked during the pandemic. Norway’s barely moved. The Norwegians had pulled off the closest thing possible to an optimal response to the most vexing problems that Covid-19 presented.
So how did they do it? As it happens, the Norwegians also wanted to know.
Norway’s government had the foresight during the first days of Covid-19 to appoint a panel called the Koronakommisjonen. Its mission was figuring out what the Norwegians did, what they could have done and what they should do. This crisis was barely under way when they began preparing for the next one.
I recently called a Norwegian economist named Egil Matsen to understand why this nation with one of the most successful pandemic-management plans was so eager to probe its failures. Mr. Matsen would know better than anyone: He was the leader of the Koronakommisjonen.
“It reflects a desire to see what we did well—and what we did not do well," he said. “I think there is perhaps even an expectation that when something this unusual and serious happens to our country, it should be evaluated and we should try to learn from it in the aftermath."
Their reports conclude that Norway’s response was pretty good and could have been better, but the real value in the 937 pages of post mortems is the study of how decisions were made amid paralyzing uncertainty.
While the coronavirus has a nasty habit of mutating in surprising ways, there are many lessons to be learned from this pandemic, and the members of the Koronakommisjonen have done the work of compiling them. They wrote us a playbook.
The first chair of the Koronakommisjonen was a physician, for obvious reasons, but the next leader was Mr. Matsen, a choice that also made sense: Responding to a pandemic is nothing if not the classic economics problem of weighing costs and benefits.
“The basic trade off in finance is to balance risk and return," said the economist. “That also is very relevant to handling this type of crisis."
Rune Jakobsen brought his own relevant specialty. A soldier with 40 years of experience, he came to Koronakommisjonen meetings with an intricate knowledge of national preparedness, appreciation for careful planning and a lieutenant general’s understanding of risk.
“If someone says a risk is highly likely to happen with great consequences, you have to take measures to reduce that risk to an acceptable level," says Lt. Gen. Jakobsen, the retired commander of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, the military’s nerve center.
The odd thing about Norway’s low placement in the original rankings was that a social-welfare state with a small population, a high level of societal trust, universal healthcare and paid sick leave was always going to have advantages in a pandemic. But one look at the U.S. is all it takes to see that riches and resources weren’t sufficient. In the hypothetical pandemic rankings where Norway was 16th, the U.S. came in first place. In the actual pandemic, if you sort those 16 countries by their per-capita excess death rates, the U.S. came in last place.
The theory of 2019 wasn’t the reality of 2022. The human element is what happened in between.
“In Norway, we have a word that you don’t have in English," Lt. Gen. Jakobsen told me. “It’s called dugnad. It’s very hard to explain." Then the military commander translated it. “If something happens that is bad," he said, “everybody turns up to help and do a job together to solve the problem."
This sense of communal solidarity that goes back centuries was especially useful when Norway shut down on March 12, 2020. Timing mattered. Any sooner would have been too soon for the public. Any later would have been much too late. Norway’s case rate in the initial outbreak peaked almost exactly two weeks after March 12 and then plunged. The distinctly Norwegian social trust was a valuable source of capital that the authorities spent wisely early in the pandemic, and they recouped their investment by easing restrictions when the first wave of cases receded.
How countries responded in those critical early months before vaccines flattened the death curve would make a huge difference in their overall record. The excess death count in 2020 and 2021—the difference between the number of deaths and the expected number of deaths—was lower in Norway than it was in Denmark, Finland and Sweden and much lower than it was in the U.S.
Mr. Matsen, the economist, calls it a combination of luck and skill. Lt. Gen. Jakobsen, the soldier, credits good advice and competent leadership.
The next lesson from the Koronakommisjonen reports is the power of not pretending to know more than you do. Nobody really knew anything early in the pandemic. Anybody claiming otherwise should have known better.
“It’s been very important to communicate openly with the public about uncertainties and disagreements and the difficulties and dilemmas involved with managing a crisis," said Camilla Stoltenberg, the director of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.
One example is how Norway navigated school closures. While schools did close for roughly six weeks starting in March 2020, officials like Dr. Stoltenberg were remarkably blunt about their process. They argued that the evidence for closing down schools was weak, but it could be a reasonable precautionary measure at that particular moment, since there wasn’t much evidence for any course of action. Instead of projecting confidence in their answers, they admitted these were hard questions. They also reserved the right to change their minds. Later that spring, they reopened schools, which have remained mostly open and maskless throughout the pandemic.
In short, the authorities acted less authoritative, which made them more effective.
“They were honest about the uncertainty," Lt. Gen. Jakobsen said. “By expressing that uncertainty, they gained much trust from the population."
But for everything that Norway got right, the Koronakommisjonen was brutally candid about where it saw room for improvement. Children were resilient, but they felt the disruption of everyday life disproportionately, and the long-term effects on their development remain unknown. Immigrants were overrepresented among the ill and underrepresented among the vaccinated. The government wasn’t prepared for the pandemic despite warnings that it needed to prepare for a pandemic.
Almost every nation could say this about itself if it were being honest. Norway is one of the few that actually did.
When I asked Norwegians why they embraced the self-reflection that so many countries have avoided, they pointed me to two events that serve as explanations for their introspection.
The first was one that happened in 2011. When a domestic terrorist killed 77 people, most of them teenagers at a summer camp, Norwegian parliament ordered an investigation of the rare mass shooting. This searing tragedy would shape the national psyche and the way society deals with threats. A crisis in Norway all but requires a commission now.
The second is the one that hasn’t happened yet. We can imagine the shooting that kills dozens and a microscopic pathogen that kills millions. It’s the risks we can’t envision that leave us vulnerable in the eyes of Lt. Gen. Jakobsen. “If you don’t have a plan, you have to plan for the unexpected," he said as sunlight poured through his windows in Norway.
It seemed like a lovely place to be during a pandemic.