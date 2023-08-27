‘Nothing wrong in calling Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point as Shiva Shakti’, PM Modi has the right: ISRO chief1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:36 PM IST
ISRO chief supports naming Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point as ‘Shiva Shakti’ and says PM Modi has the prerogative to name it
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief, S Somanath, has extended support to the naming of the Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point, saying there is nothing wrong in calling it “Shiva Shakti". S Somanath also said that PM Modi has narrated the meaning of the naming of the touchpoint point in a manner that suits “all of us". The ISRO chief also said that PM Narendra Modi has a “prerogative" of naming the Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point.
Speaking about the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Somanath said, “Everything is working very well. Chandrayaan3, the lander, the rover is very healthy and all the five instruments on board have been switched on. And it's giving beautiful data now. So, we are hoping that in the days to come next another ten more days remaining before September 3, we should be able to complete all the experiments with its full capability of various modes."
“There are different modes for which it has to be tested. So, we have the best picture ever of the Moon," he said.
The ISRO chief also spoke about his visit to Pournamikavu, Bhadrakali temple in Thiruvananthapuram. S Somanath said he explores the Moon as well as the inner space so, it is part of his life to explore both science and spirituality.
"I am an explorer. I explore the Moon. I explore the inner space. So it's a part of the journey of my life to explore both science and spirituality. So I visit many temples and I read many scriptures. So try to find the meaning of our existence and our journey in this cosmos. So it's a part of the culture that we are all built to explore, find out the inner self as well as outer self. So for the outer, I do science, for the inner I come to temples," he said.