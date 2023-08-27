The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief, S Somanath, has extended support to the naming of the Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point, saying there is nothing wrong in calling it “Shiva Shakti". S Somanath also said that PM Modi has narrated the meaning of the naming of the touchpoint point in a manner that suits “all of us". The ISRO chief also said that PM Narendra Modi has a “prerogative" of naming the Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "PM Modi narrated the meaning of it in a manner that suits all of us. I think there is nothing wrong with that. Also, he gave the next name to Tiranga and both are Indian-sounding names."

"We must have a significance of doing what we are doing. And he has a prerogative of naming it being the Prime Minister of the country," S Somanath said.

Speaking about the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Somanath said, "Everything is working very well. Chandrayaan3, the lander, the rover is very healthy and all the five instruments on board have been switched on. And it's giving beautiful data now. So, we are hoping that in the days to come next another ten more days remaining before September 3, we should be able to complete all the experiments with its full capability of various modes."

“There are different modes for which it has to be tested. So, we have the best picture ever of the Moon," he said.

The ISRO chief also spoke about his visit to Pournamikavu, Bhadrakali temple in Thiruvananthapuram. S Somanath said he explores the Moon as well as the inner space so, it is part of his life to explore both science and spirituality.