Older than Giza? 5,500-year-old ‘Pyramids’ found in Polish forest

In a remarkable archaeological breakthrough, researchers in Poland have discovered two massive ancient tombs, dubbed the Polish pyramids, that date back over 5,500 years, predating Egypt’s famous pyramids.

The burial sites were unearthed in Wyskoc, a village in Poland’s Wielkopolska region, within the General Dezydery Chłapowski Landscape Park. The announcement was made by local park authorities on Facebook, and the excavation is being led by archaeologists from Adam Mickiewicz University.

According to researchers, the monumental structures are believed to have been built by the Funnelbeaker Culture, a Neolithic society known for its advanced agricultural practices and monumental burial architecture.

Larger than life tombs The megalithic tombs are trapezoidal, stretching up to 200 metres in length and 4 metres high, constructed using enormous stones, some weighing as much as 10 tonnes. These stones were transported and assembled using only primitive tools and human effort, showcasing the community’s sophisticated engineering skills.

What’s more striking is that the structures are carefully aligned with cardinal directions, suggesting a solid grasp of astronomy and ritual precision.

What lies inside Inside the tombs, archaeologists expect to find individual burials, with the deceased lying on their backs, legs facing east. Grave goods like pottery, stone axes, and even opium vessels have been found, offering a glimpse into the spiritual and cultural life of Neolithic communities.

“Although the Funnelbeaker cultures were quite egalitarian, these tombs likely held important figures — a leader, a priest, a shaman,” said Artur Golis from the regional landscape park association.

Older than Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids Dating back to the 4th millennium BCE, these tombs are contemporary with the likes of Stonehenge, and significantly older than the pyramids of Giza, which were built around 2600 BCE.

Archaeologists say such discoveries are rare, especially as many similar tombs across Europe have eroded over time. The forested area where these tombs were found may have helped preserve them for millennia.