Omicron symptoms but didn't test Covid positive? Doctor explains reasons

One of the most important factors, in my opinion, is that the viral load is quite low. So we have what is called a CT value, also known as a cyclic threshold value. And, according to ICMR guidelines, if the CT value is greater than 35, the test is considered negative. So, if a person's viral load is very low, his or her cyclic threshold will be greater than 35, and the test will be reported as negative. Lastly, in RT-PCR, some Omicron variants could test negative, he adds.