Our big brains have shrunk. Scientists might know why.

DeSilva’s group found that not only did the humanbrain size shrink in general, but also it decreased relative to our body size—suggesting that brain size reduction isn’t just a byproduct of our shrinking bodies. The group first suggested this in a 2021 paper they published in the same journal, using cranial capacity data from nearly 1,000 specimens that included individuals spanning the past 10 million years of evolution—from fossil apes to modern humans only a century old.

