This month, sky gazers can witness the 'parade of planets', where all seven planets, excluding Earth, will align in the night sky. The event starts after sunset on Friday and is visible throughout the month, with NASA stating that a telescope is needed for a closer look.

“Each evening this month, enjoy a sweeping view of four bright planets at once. Also look for a close approach of Venus and Saturn, Mars occulted by the Moon, and meteors!" NASA wrote on its website earlier this month.

When and how to catch a glimpse of "parade of planets"? 'Planetary parade' is a layman's term to refer to a celestial event where four or more planets seem to line up in the night sky at once. According to the Farmers' Almanac, 'parade of planets' is expected to kick-off after sunset on Friday.

What to watch out for? Skywatchers in the continental US and Eastern Canada will also be able to see the moon 'passing' in front of Mars on January 13 — with timings varying based on location.

Venus and Saturn will also come increasingly closer over the next few days — positioned 'a couple of finger widths' distance apart' on January 17 and 18.

What will it look like? According to US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) this spectacle will be visible throughout the month. "In the first couple of hours after dark, you'll find Venus and Saturn in the southwest, Jupiter high overhead, and Mars in the east," NASA said.