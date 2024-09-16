Particles that damage satellites can be flushed out of orbit

Aiming higher

Some are searching for workarounds with experimental antennae. Using $750,000 of American air-force money, Morris Cohen and his team at Georgia Tech in Atlanta built a specialised 275m-long antenna, designed to hop between different frequencies, and laid it horizontally in a field in Oklahoma in the summer of 2023. The flexibility such frequency-hopping confers means particles with a range of energy levels can be targeted. What’s more, Dr Cohen notes, as particles in different regions of space are susceptible to different frequencies, such a tool should make it easier to clear priority orbits. Though no breakthroughs have been achieved so far, Dr Cohen hopes a similar—but costlier—upright antenna may offer improvements.