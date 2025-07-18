Perseid meteor shower 2025: How and when to watch cosmic spectacle in India, UK and the United States

Stargazers can brace for an upcoming cosmic spectacle, “the Perseid meteor shower." The stunning astronomical event that happens every year, began on Thursday, July 17, in India, the United States and UK, which will conclude on August 24.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), "The Perseids, which peaks in mid-August, is considered the best meteor shower of the year." The meteor shower will be visible as swift and bright lights moving in the sky leaving long 'wakes' of light and colour behind them.

Named after Perseus constellation, the Perseids are made of tiny space debris from ‘Swift-Tuttle’ comet.

How to see Perseid meteor shower in India Stargazers in the India can look forward to a spectacular celestial treat over the next five weeks. To watch the cosmic show in the night sky, there is no need for any special equipment as a it can be viewed with the naked eye.

As the Perseid meteor shower streaks across the night sky up to 100 meteors per hour, it will peak between August 12 and 13, according to Time and Date.

How to see Perseid meteor shower in the United States Astronomy enthusiasts across the Unitel States will be able to catch a glimpse of the celestial wonder until August 24, Time and Date reported. Set to peak on the night of August 12 into the early morning of August 13, stargazers must find a secluded viewing spot to view up to 50 to 75 meteors per hour under ideal conditions, American Meteor Society Operations Manager, Michael Hankey, informed USA TODAY.

The American Meteor Society's newsletter editor Robert Lunsford suggested that this year's showers' peak will not meet ideal conditions because the moon will be too bright, USA TODAY reported.

How to see Perseid meteor shower in the UK The widely sought after meteor shower is active until August 24 but its peak time will be on the night of August 12 into the early morning of August 13.