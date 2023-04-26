Plants call for help with a chemical employed by people as a drug

They raised 80 bean plants, infested 40 of them with aphids two weeks after germination, and then, three days later, tested samples of the hydroponic solution of each using a process called bioassay-guided fractionation. The principal difference they found turned out to be levels of L-DOPA. And when, having discovered that, they raised further batches of beans and fed synthetic L-DOPA to half of each batch, they discovered, first, that those receiving the molecule, but not the others, were indeed attractive to A. ervi, and, second, that these plants produced more than the others of three particular chemicals which previous work has suggested are the wasp-attracting substances.