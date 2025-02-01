Following a fire on an Air Busan flight, it is suspected that a power bank short circuit set-off the flames. Passengers had to be evacuated using inflatable slides while seven passengers sustained injuries in the incident.

An Air Busan aircraft recently engulfed in flames after fire broke out before take-off, in which the passenger plane was destroyed and passengers had to be evacuated using inflatable slides. As many as 169 passengers of Hong Kong bound flight and seven flight attendants were moved to safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of seven individuals were injured in the incident, South Korea's transport ministry said. It is suspected that a faulty power bank sparked the fire on Tuesday that burnt the Airbus A321 aircraft at Gimhae International Airport.

A retired engineering professor, Lo Kok-keung said, “If it creates a short circuit it can create a high temperature and burn the internal materials and create a fire … which can burn clothing in the baggage," South China Morning Post reported. As investigations into the incident continue, local media reports suggest that a power bank stowed in an overhead locker set off the fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the traffic accidents expert, passengers should check their power banks to ensure they were in good condition and avoid bringing old ones on board. The internal insulator or wires inside older power banks could wear down over time, which could cause a short circuit, Lo Kok-keung added.

In case there is an issue with the charging device, it has the capacity to cause small fire which can aggravate to become a massive disaster.

What to do if carrying a power bank on a plane? As per the expert's suggestion, one must buy power banks from reputable brands. Furthermore, passengers should keep power banks in their possession rather than stow them away to ensure safety. Passengers should avoid using power banks during a flight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deputy chairman of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers’ aircraft division Warren Chim Wing-nin said passengers should cover all connection points on power banks when not in use to avoid short circuits, South China Morning Post reported. He added, “If it is not a good product, of course, the risk will be much higher."

What Air Transport rules say about power banks? According to the International Air Transport Association, power banks are forbidden from checked luggage as they are considered “spare lithium batteries." Air India travel advisory states that power banks are considered spare batteries. Passengers can carry a maximum of 2 spare batteries with them provided these power banks are packed individually to prevent short circuits.