New Year 2025 will open with a stunning celestial event, welcoming new beginnings with meteor shower Quadrantids. This cosmic wonder became visible first on December 27 and has been ongoing but will peak on January 3 and 4.
Quadrantids, famous for its brief period but intense peak, are one of the best meteor showers held annually. This particular meteor shower is unique as it comes from the 2003 EH1 asteroid, which could be a "dead comet" or a "rock comet." Meanwhile, other meteor showers originate from comets, according to NASA.
"The reason the peak is so short is due to the shower's thin stream of particles and the fact that the Earth crosses the stream at a perpendicular angle," NASA said.
In the upcoming year, we will witness a total of three meteor showers. As mentioned above, this astronomical happening will start with the Quadrantids where 80-120 meteors per hour will illuminate the night sky. The peak timings to catch a view are 5:30 pm on January 3 until 5:24 pm on January 4.
This astronomical phenomenon occurs whenever the planet passes through the debris which has been left by a comet or asteroid.
