The University of Manchester released a mesmerising image of the Ring Nebula, which captured the final stages of a distant star's life, was taken using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The telescope reveals intricate details of the Ring Nebula, a glowing gas structure resembling a doughnut, located around 2,600 light-years away from Earth. The Ring Nebula was formed when a dying star expelled its outer layers into space.

The images provide scientists with an unprecedented level of detail, offering insights into the life cycles of stars. Additionally, they offer a clear view of the inner region surrounding the central white dwarf along with the intricate details of the nebula's expanding colourful shell. Dr. Mike Barlow, one of the astronomers leading the team that released the images, expressed enthusiasm about witnessing the final chapters of a star's life and how it helps in understanding cosmic events.

"We can use the Ring Nebula as our laboratory to study how planetary nebulae form and evolve," said Dr Barlow. The images could provide key insights into the life cycles of stars, scientists suggested, as reported by BBC News.

The Ring Nebula is a well-known "planetary nebulae," visible throughout the summer in the constellation Lyra. The term "planetary nebulae" is a historical misnomer, as the astronomer William Herschel mistakenly thought their curved shapes resembled planets in the 18th century. When a dying star ejected its substances into space, the Ring Nebula formed, creating patterns, glowing rings, and wispy clouds that ripple outwards.

The astronomers, including Albert Zijlstra, a professor in astrophysics at the University of Manchester, were thrilled by the unprecedented level of detail in the images. "We are amazed by the details in the images, better than we have ever seen before," said Zijlstra. "We always knew planetary nebulae were pretty. What we see now is spectacular," he added reported BBC News. The captured details are more spectacular than ever seen before, enhancing understanding of planetary nebulae and their formation and evolution processes.