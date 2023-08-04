Ring Nebula images released by University of Manchester, scientists say 'provides insights into life cycles of stars’2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST
The University of Manchester released a mesmerising image of the Ring Nebula, which captured the final stages of a distant star's life, was taken using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The telescope reveals intricate details of the Ring Nebula, a glowing gas structure resembling a doughnut, located around 2,600 light-years away from Earth. The Ring Nebula was formed when a dying star expelled its outer layers into space.