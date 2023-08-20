Russia’s Luna-25 crashed with Moon’s surface: Lunar probe’s final moments1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon, ending its mission to land on the unchartered south pole.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon on Sunday, leaving the race to first land at the unchartered south pole which the scientists believe contains important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. Luna-25, according to Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, spun into an uncontrolled orbit before crashing into the Moon’s surface. Luna-25 was supposed to land on the south pole of the Moon on Monday, August 21.