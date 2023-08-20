Russia’s Luna-25 crashed with Moon’s surface: Lunar probe’s final moments

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon, ending its mission to land on the unchartered south pole.

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon on Sunday, leaving the race to first land at the unchartered south pole which the scientists believe contains important reserves of frozen water and precious elements. Luna-25, according to Russia's Roscosmos space agency, spun into an uncontrolled orbit before crashing into the Moon's surface. Luna-25 was supposed to land on the south pole of the Moon on Monday, August 21.

The lunar mission was Russia’s first since 1976, when it was part of the Soviet Union. Only three governments have managed successful Moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States and China.

THE FINAL MOMENTS OF LUNA-25 The Russian space agency has said that the lunar probe was to get into the landing orbit after a thrust for descend but due to deviation in its path, it entered into an undesignated orbit. "During the operation, an emergency situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the carrying out of the manoeuvre within the specified conditions….At about 2:57 pm Decree time, the connection with the Luna-25 automatic lunar probe was lost," Roscosmos said, adding that all efforts to connect with the lunar probe failed.

“Preliminary analysis results suggest that a deviation between the actual and calculated parameters of the propulsion maneuver led the Luna-25 spacecraft to enter an undesignated orbit and it ceased to exist following a collision with the surface of the Moon," the agency said.

The cause of the Russian lunar probe is being determined, the space agency said.

WHAT'S ON SOUTH POLE OF THE MOON? The lunar south pole is of particular interest to scientists, who believe the permanently shadowed polar craters may contain frozen water in the rocks that future explorers could transform into air and rocket fuel.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 will also be attempting a landing on the south pole on August 23-24, paving the way for it to be the first to land on an unchartered territory of the Moon.

A previous attempt by India, Chandrayaan-2, to land at the south pole in 2019 ended when the spacecraft crashed into the Moon’s surface.