SARS CoV2 related coronavirus discovered in British bats

"But the problem is that any bat harbouring a SARS-like coronavirus can act as a melting pot for virus mutation. So if a bat with the RhGB01 infection, we found, were to become infected with SARS-CoV-2, there is a risk that these viruses would hybridise and a new virus emerge with the RBD of SARS-CoV-2, and so be able to infect people," said Cunningham, adding that preventing transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to bats, and hence reducing opportunities for virus mutation is critical with current global mass vaccination campaign.